96 years old, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 15, 2020. Lorraine, a long-time resident of Upland, CA, was married almost 70 years to Tobias Santarelli. She graduated with honors from Cal Poly University and taught several years at Valencia Elementary School. Lorraine enjoyed singing, painting, and she tapped danced well into her 90's. She is survived by her children T.J. & Susan Santarelli, Diane & Roger Ingolia, and Lisa & Joel Cascadden. She was so proud of her grandchildren, Rick Cascadden, Toby & Jacqueline Ingolia, Sarafina & Jason Bailey, Stephanie & Danny Baldwin, Lacy & Mike Atchison, and Tobias & Nicole Santarelli. She also enjoyed her great grandchildren, Avery, Andon, Cade, & Kellen Ingolia, and Greer & Parker Atchison. Due to COVID19 safety measures, there will be no public services for Lorraine, but her family appreciates your prayers and condolences.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Mar. 31, 2020