|
|
October 13, 1942 - September 15, 2019 Lou Anne Erlanson Biggerstaff passed away on September 15, 2019 at the age of 76 as the result of a traumatic brain injury. She was a loving wife, mother of two children, and grandmother of five. Lou Anne owned The Sunshine Tree gift store in Redlands from the late 70's-late 80's. Lou Anne worked as an elementary school teacher both for the Hawthorn School District prior to having children and for the Rialto Unified School District from September 24, 1992 through June 4, 2014 when she retired. She had a passion for teaching and instilling the love of art in her students. Lou Anne was known for her quick wit, compassion, and bold personality. Lou Anne was preceded in death by her father, Alfred, and her mother, Lucille Erlandson. She is survived by her loving husband, Ron of 56 years, two brothers, Duane (Gillian) and Richard (Doris) Erlandson, sister Elaine (TJ) Cerny, her two children, Scott (Shawnee') and Lori (Keith), and her grandchildren, Connor, Courtney, Mason, Bailey, and Riley. A Celebration of Life/Open House will be held for Lou Anne at Kendall Place 120 East Palm Avenue, Redlands, on Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 11am-1pm.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Sept. 25, 2019