Mt. View Mortuary & Cemetery
570 East Highland Ave
San Bernardino, CA 92404
(909) 882-2943
For more information about
Louella Boggs
Graveside service
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
12:30 PM
Mt. View Mortuary & Cemetery
570 East Highland Ave
San Bernardino, CA 92404
Louella May Boggs


LOUELLA MAY BOGGS
 Lou Boggs, 80, passed away on Friday, January 25, 2019 due to heath complications.
She was born June 15th, 1938 in San Bernardino to Julius and Rose Buebeck and graduated from San Bernardino High School.
Lou resided in Calimesa for the last 24 years. She liked to go to the Local Senior Center and have club house coffee with friends. She also enjoyed bus tours when she could, and has too many miniature shoes to count.
She is preceded in death by her sister Selma and survived by sons David and Jeff, grandchildren Stevi and Sam and great grandson Brayden.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, February 8th at 12:30 at Mt. View Cemetery in San Bernardino.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Feb. 5, 2019
