LOUIS SERRANO SR. Aged 76, died peacefully as he lay dreaming of the love of his life, just before midnight on Tuesday July 14, 2020. Louie was the second of three children born to Frank and Isabel Serrano, on January 13, 1944. As a young man, Louie enjoyed cruising in his yellow Chevy with his best buds, Joe, Ricky, and Adolph, who are all still friends to this day. They called themselves, "The Untouchables". He went on to join the Air Force, just after graduating from San Bernardino High School in 1962. Upon returning home from his service, he found his soulmate and love of his life, Olivia Montana, "across the street", and they began their fairy tale when they married in 1970. They started their "Serrano Empire" in 1972, with the birth of their first child, Louis Jr.. They had three more children over the next few years, Kimberly in 1973, Nick in 1975 and completing their family in 1977 with their youngest, Stefanie. With two boys and two girls, their family was complete. Louie worked for Kaiser Steel in Fontana, from a young age, until it closed down in the early 80s, and made many lifelong friends there. After Kaiser, he worked at Portland Cement in Colton, for several years, and later found his way back to California Steel Industries(CSI), which opened in the former site of Kaiser Steel in Fontana. He retired from CSI in 2010. To Louie, family was everything. He would regularly check up on his wife and kids on his breaks at work, and would spend many lunch breaks with them, as he missed them so much, because of his rotating schedule and long hours. At one point he started a wrought iron side business called, "Louie's Ornamental Iron Works". He fabricated wrought iron security doors, safety windows, gates, and also did some masonry brick work to complement his ornamental iron. He traveled with his family to install his work, and they all did their part to help him. He was very well known for his amazing iron work and much of it can still be seen on private homes and businesses throughout San Bernardino County to this day. When he wasn't working he and his wife loved gardening, camping, traveling, and just being outdoors with their family. Louie loved playing the black jack tables in Vegas while his love played the slots. They were regulars at El Cortez Hotel and Casino, in Vegas, and would travel there whenever they could. There was nothing he wouldn't do for his wife and kids. He was a hero to his four children and god daughter, as he was quick witted and a problem solver. Never wanting them to want for anything, he found a way to make all of their young wishes come true. He was already the best Daddy EVER, but when his first grandchild came into this world in 1996, he became best Papa in the WORLD. He was lovingly called "Papa Patrol", because he was always worried about the safety of his grandchildren. Always reminding his kids how to hold their babies and keep them safe. Protecting his family was always his top priority and he took great pride in his ever growing Serrano Empire. Louie was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Isabel Serrano, and his loving wife of 50 years, Olivia Serrano. He is survived by his sister, Sylvia Lopez, and brother Charlie Serrano, children, Louis Jr.(and Lisa) Serrano, Kimberly (and Eric Sr.) Romero, Nick (and Lupe) Serrano, and Stefanie (and Justin Sr.) Wall, his goddaughter Shawna-Rei (and Makana) Sagadraca, eighteen grandchildren, Jason, Jenna, Ryan, Stefanie, Eric Jr., Jimmy, Daniel, Alex, Jamie, Jennifer, Justin Jr., Noah, Kristen, Garett, Ky-Mani, Micah, Kamuela, and Tehani, one great-granddaughter Jade, and one great-grandson to be, Colt. He is now united in Heaven with the love of his life and they will both live in our hearts forever. Rest Well Our King...Until we meet again... Viewing for Louie will take place on Wednesday July 29, 2020 from 5-7 pm at Mt. View Mortuary Chapel in San Bernardino. Due to Covid restrictions, we will have a socially distant slideshow, viewing, and brief visitation only. Please pre write out any condolences or stories of Louie you would like to share with his family. We will have a place to drop them off, upon exiting. Thank you. Burial will be private.





