November 7, 1921 - January 16, 2020 Louise Barbaste Bicary passed away on January 16, 2020 in Chino, California at the age of 98. Louise was born on November 7, 1921 to John Barbaste and Jeanne Borthagaray (both natives of Bidarray, France) in Stockton, California. Her Basque immigrant parents founded a farm in the small town of Patterson, California that played a central part of Louise's life, and continues to be run by the family's descendants four generations later. Louise embodied the true character of the farming life steadfastness, honor and integrity. In 1948, she married the love of her life, Jean-Baptiste Bicary, a native of Ascarat, France. Jean-Baptiste shared her commitment to family, hard-work and their shared Basque heritage. In 1950, they welcomed their beloved daughter, Jeanette raising her to exemplify the very principles they held so dear. Together, along with Louise's brother, Martin Barbaste and his family, they expanded the dairy farm and worked for many years in partnership. Along with her husband, Louise was a founding member of the Los Banos Basque Club solidifying a commitment to preserving and honoring Basque culture that would remain for the rest of her life. A fan of Basque dancing, Louise also loved sipping a Picon cocktail (hold the brandy, please), toe-tapping to polka music and trips to the casino with her friends. After a lifetime in Patterson, in 1996, Louise and Jean-Baptiste moved to Chino, California, to be closer to their daughter, Jeanette, their son-in-law, Mike, and their two grandchildren, John and Andr‚a. Louise enjoyed these last decades with her family and strengthening life-long friendships in her new community. But, the farm on Pomelo Avenue in Patterson would always remain in Louise's heart. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jean-Baptiste, her parents, John and Jeanne Barbaste, her brother, Martin Barbaste, her niece, Yvette Gu‚‡amburu, and her nephew, John Barbaste. Louise is survived by her beloved daughter, Jeanette (Mike) Bidart of Chino, her grandson, John (Rosemary) Bidart of Bakersfield, her granddaughter, Andr‚a (Mikel) Bidart Oteiza of Chino, and three adored great-grandchildren Ben, Mikaela and Xanti. She is also survived by several cherished nieces and nephews in Patterson, California. A viewing, immediately followed by a celebration of a Mass of Christian Burial, will be held at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 12686 Central Ave, Chino, California beginning at 11:30am on Saturday, January 25, 2020. A private family interment to follow. The family requests that memorial donations be made to: Anthesis 4650 Brooks Street, Montclair, CA, 91763. Website: anthesis.us Inland Christian Home 1950 S. Mountain Ave, Ontario, CA, 91762. Website: ichome.org Draper Mortuary, Ontario, CA, (909) 986-1131
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Jan. 21, 2020