|
|
EDNA LOUISE IRBY Edna, who was adored & loved by her family, was a longtime resident of San Bernardino & a member of St Timothy Comm. Church, went home to be with the Lord on June 11, 2019. Edna leaves to cherish her memory, husband William Irby; sons Michael and David(Adriane) Irby; daughter Karen (James) Jenkins; grandchildren, great grandchildren & a host of relatives and friends. Viewing at St Timothy Community Church; Saturday, June 22; 2-6pm. Homegoing Service at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church; Monday, June 24 @ 10am. Services Entrusted to Tillman Riverside Mortuary.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on June 21, 2019