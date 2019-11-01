|
5/16/1934 - 10/20/2019 Louise Loretta Rael ("Mona Rael"), of Rialto, CA, passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019 at the age of 85 years surrounded by A LOT OF LOVE and her family. Mona was born in Trinidad, CO, raised in La Verne, CA and spent most of her life living in the Pomona Valley. She spent her life career choice as a Housewife and Mother and never did retire. She was a devoted wife and a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, sister-in-law, aunt and friend. She was preceded in death and now joined in Heaven with her loving husband of 63 years, Edward (Eddie) Rael Sr., her parents, Abel and Flora Garcia, brothers Johnny, Joseph, Bobby, Nick, Abel, Our "Uncle Nunu" and her sister Margie. Mona leaves an everlasting legacy for her 2 daughters: Lori Lopez of Rialto and Codie Rael of Ontario, 4 sons: Cande (Kim) of Rancho Cucamonga, Edward Jr. (Kathy) of Corona, Jerry (Vickie) of Rancho Cucamonga and Joseph of Fontana. She will be remembered with great admiration by her children, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and by her extended family. SERVICES: Rosary / Mass Thursday, Nov. 7 @ 10:30am at St. Catherine's Catholic Church, 3680 Arlington Ave., Riverside, CA 92506. Burial - @ 1:00pm at Riverside National Cemetery, 22495 Van Buren Blvd., Riverside, CA 92518. Reception @ 2:00pm at Orangecrest Club, Riverside, CA. ARLINGTON MORTUARY (800) 275-4648
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Nov. 1, 2019