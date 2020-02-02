|
07/27/1928 - 04/13/2019 Lucille V. Redderson, 90, of Lake Havasu City, AZ, died April 13, 2019 at her residence. Lucille was born July 27, 1928, in Chicago, IL to Edward and Lucille (Jacobs) Glandt. Lucille married Harold G. Redderson on February 14, 1948. Their sons, Robert Redderson was born in 1949 and Alan Redderson was born in 1955. Lucille and her husband Harold moved to Montclair, CA in 1961. Lucille worked for Norman Ford/Fair City Ford and Citrus Motors as a Service Department Dispatcher from early 1960's till 1982. Lucille and Harold moved to Sweet Home, OR in 1982 and then moved to Reedsport, OR in 1999. While in Oregon, Lucille and Harold enjoyed working as camp hosts at Salmon Harbor for four years. Lucille was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and dear friend who will be missed deeply by all. Survivors include, sons, Robert Redderson and wife, Deb of Oregon and Alan Redderson and wife, Lisa of Arizona; grandsons, Rob and Troy Redderson; granddaughters, Danielle, Michelle Cerda, Allyson Gould, and Briann and many great grandchildren. Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu City, AZ. 928-854-3100
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Feb. 2, 2020