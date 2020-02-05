|
LUCIUS HILL SR. MARCH 17, 1926 - JAN. 25,2020 At the age of 93, Mr. Lucius Hill Sr., a longtime resident of San Bernardino, California, passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at the Veteran's Hospital, in Loma Linda, California. Mr. Hill was born in Sardis, Mississippi, on March 17th, 1926, to parents Alfred and Blanche Nelson-Hill. He was one of eleven children and was preceded in death by both parents and a son, Alfred Hill. After serving in the navy in WWII, Mr. Hill married Sara Bernice Thomas in Senatobia, Mississippi, in 1948 and relocated in 1950 to San Bernardino, California, where he ran his own automotive business for fifty years. His marriage to "Sweetie", which was his nickname for her, spanned 71 years. Their union produced seven children, four sons and three daughters. Mr. Hill leaves behind twenty-one grandchildren, twenty-three great-grandchildren, and one great, great-grandson. He loved hunting, fishing, camping, watching jeopardy and wheel of fortune, and working his word search puzzles. He will truly be missed by all who knew him and loved him so.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Feb. 5, 2020