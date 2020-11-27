LUPE HERNANDEZ ROBLES Dec. 12, 1931 - Nov. 9, 2020 Lupe Robles, 88, left in peace on November 9, 2020 surrounded by family in her Pomona, CA home to join her husband Fermin Duron Robles, her brothers and sisters, and family who went before. Lupe was born December 12, 1931 in Pomona, CA, to Pedro and Maria Hernandez. Her father was the first Mexican masonry contractor in Pomona and her mother was a homemaker raising her 7 sisters and 4 brothers in a house that her husband built. Lupe attended Pomona High School and while attending a football game between rival school, Bonita High, she met her future husband Fermin as he ran in the winning touchdown! They were soon married and started their lives together as Fermin joined the Navy and served as a Frogman, which was the beginning of the Navy Seals. Lupe was a devoted mother, homemaker and local business owner with her own successful beauty salon, Vicki & Trini's Salon. She was not only dedicated to the care of her own family, but to countless extended family members who needed her and Fermin's help as well. She spent countless years volunteering her time and energy to the Assistance League of Pomona Valley and also served as Commissioner for the City of Pomona Historic Preservation Society. Lupe is survived by her sisters Eleanor Cardenas, Antonia Cordova and Victoria Alarcon and her brothers Ernest Hernandez and John Carlos Hernandez, her three children, two sons and their spouses, Frank and Susan Robles, and Fred and Patricia Arriola Robles, and her only daughter, Christina Robles-Hentz, 7 grandchildren, and 5 great- grandchildren who will all sorely miss their "Mama Lu." To give back to her comunity she donated her body to Western University in Pomona for research purposes.





