SUSAN LYNN ALFORD Susan, 71 lost her battle with leukemia on 11/9/2019 at her home. She was born and raised in Wellsville, Ohio where she graduated from Wellsville High School and completed Cosmetology school. She married Ronald Alford on 6/4/1967 and joined him in Germany where he served in the Army. After her husband was discharged from the Army, they settled in California in 1971. She worked at Marie's Hair and Nail, Magic Brush, Millie's hair Salon, and Creative Hair and Nails. She is preceded in death by her parents Warren F. Steele and Goldie A. Steele both her sister Betty Smith, and brother, John "Jack" Steele. She is survived by her husband Ronald, sons Clint Alford and Michael Smith, and daughter, Crystal Alford and several grandchildren. A public viewing will be held at Green Acres Funeral Home 11715 Cedar Ave, Bloomington, CA 92316 on 11/25/19 at 4 pm to 8 pm. Services will be performed 11/26/19 at 10 am at Green Acres followed by internment at Riverside National Cemetery at 12 pm. A celebration of Susan's life will then be held at her home.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Nov. 24, 2019