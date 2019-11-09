|
HENRY MANCINAS Henry Mancinas, 74, of Redlands, CA passed away on October 29, 2019 at the Veterans Hospital in Loma Linda. He was born to Simon & Mercy Mancinas at Redlands Community Hospital. Henry is survived by his wife Esther, son Henry Jr., daughter Nanette "China" Mancinas. His grandkids Breanna and Rueben Mott-Mancinas who he cherished with all his heart. We will miss him dearly. He proudly served in the Army during the Vietnam War. We loved his smile, sense of humor and his will to make his family happy and wanting for nothing. Our family leader will never be forgotten. He came from a large family growing up in the Lugonia Homes of North Redlands with many brothers and sisters. He loved his family and friends with all his heart. Services will be held Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 10:00 am at Montecito Memorial Park with interment to follow.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Nov. 9, 2019