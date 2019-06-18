|
MANUEL G. RAMIREZ December 15, 1934 ~ June 10, 2019 84, passed away peacefully at his home on June 10, 2019. He is preceded in death by his loving wife Mary. Manuel is survived by daughters Marlene (Ricky) Urquizu, Debra Renova, Christine Copas, Susan Vega, Son Richard (Cathy) Ramirez. 16 grandchildren, 39 great grandchildren, and 1 great, great grandchild. Celebration Of Life Services will be held Friday, June 21, 2019 at Green Acres Memorial Park, Bloomington, CA 92316. Visitation 10-11, Service 11-12. Graveside services immediately following.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on June 18, 2019