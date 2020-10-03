02-22-1939 - 09-01-2020 Julio was born on February 22, 1939 in San Bernardino, He died on September 1, 2020 in Redlands, CA at the age of 81. He attended San Salvador Catholic Church. He attended St. Bernardine Elementary and High School graduating in 1957. In his early teens he began as a student at the Vera Lynn School of Dance. Soon after high school graduation he moved to Los Angeles. Soon after he received a scholarship to the San Francisco Ballet Company. He then traveled to NY and soon after to Germany where he expanded his career in performance. After a serious illness affecting his ability to continue performing, and according to the benefits of the health system in Germany, he was retrained as a classical ballet instructor and traveled to various European countries. He is survived by his sisters, Teresa Constant, Carolina Padilla, Clara Louisa Reyes and several cousins, nieces and nephews and grand nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Manuel and Elena Padilla and his loving and devoted friend Wolfgang Schmidt. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 1, 2020 with burial following at Hermosa Cemetery, 900 Meridian St, Colton at 11:00 a.m.





