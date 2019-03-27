MANUEL PETER "NED" GONZALES Manuel, 91, died peacefully on March 15, 2019 at home surrounded by his six children, grandchildren and close relatives, following a short illness. He was a lifelong resident of Redlands, Ca. He was born to John Paul Gonzales and Tomasa Munoz Gonzales on February 23, 1928 in Redlands, CA, the sixth of sixteen children, and graduated from St. Bernardine's Catholic High School. As a young teen, he worked in the packinghouse and in later years in retail sales, insurance sales. He worked for the National Urban League and the Manpower Program providing training, educational, and job opportunities to underrepresented young adults, and he found great personal satisfaction helping others. He also worked as a high school education counselor in the Riverside City School district while raising his children and continued to work until his retirement. He was a member of the Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church and regularly attended mass at the former St. Mary's Catholic Church location in Redlands, CA. Survivors include his sons Ned Gonzales (Christine), John Gonzales (Liz) and Frank Gonzales (Louise) of Redlands; son Gary Gonzales (Melissa) of Highland; and daughters Janet Correa (John) and Gloria Gonzales of Redlands. He had thirteen grandchildren and twenty-four great grandchildren. Survivors also include brother Paul Gonzales of Los Angeles, CA, sisters Annette Gray of Yucaipa, CA, Theresa Paramo of Highland, CA, and Linda Delgado of Apple Valley, CA. He was preceded in death in 2006 by his wife of 58 years, Helen M. GonzalesAlso preceding him in death are brothers John Jr. (who died in infancy), John "Jimmy" Gonzales, Tomas Gonzales, Joseph Gonzales, and sisters Irene Natoli, Pauline Lopez, Henrietta Coyazo, Christina Garcia, Violet "Dee Dee" Sanchez, Martina Lopez, and Nellie "Lovey" Guerrero. He dedicated his life to his family and to his faith. He enjoyed vacations with his family in Las Vegas and Laughlin, Nevada, and spending quality time with his children and grandchildren. As a young boy and throughout his life, his experiences among family was his greatest joy. Visitation is scheduled Sunday, March 31, 4:00 7:00 pm; Rosary from 7:00 8:00 pm at Emmerson-Bartlett Memorial Chapel, 703 Brookside Ave., Redlands, CA. A funeral mass celebrating his life will be held Monday, April 1, 10:00 am., at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church (formerly Sacred Heart), 115 W. Olive Ave., Redlands, CA. Interment will immediately follow at Our Lady Queen of Peace Cemetery, Loma Linda, CA. Published in San Bernardino Sun on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary