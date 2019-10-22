San Bernardino County Sun Obituaries
Marcelino (Tano) Lechuga

Marcelino (Tano) Lechuga Obituary
MARCELINO (TANO) LECHUGA Was called home to be with our Lord on Oct. 7, 2019 after celebrating his 86th birthday on Oct. 4, 2019. Preceded in death by his wife Virginia Lechuga. Tano is survived by his daughter's Mary Alice and Sylvia Lechuga, sons Ricky and Arthur Lechuga, seven grand- children and 10 great grandchildren and two sisters, Lola Suarez and Julia Garcia. Services as follows. Rosary, 6:00 p.m. Oct. 24, 2019 at Mt. View Mortuary. Mass Oct. 25, 2019 at 9:00 a.m at St. Bernardines Church in San Bernardino.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Oct. 22, 2019
