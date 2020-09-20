June 10, 1950 - September 11, 2020 MARCIA JEANNE BLOUNT Marcia Blount, 70, of Highland, California, passed away September 11, 2020 after a battle with cancer. She was born June 10, 1950, in Loma Linda, California, daughter of the late William Davis, and surviving Margaret Davis. She was the youngest of their two daughters. On August 22, 1968 she married her high school sweetheart George Andrew Blount, Jr., who passed away in 2009. In college she studied accounting, and worked as a bookkeeper and office manager for her husband's dental office in Atascadero, California, where they lived for many years. After the sale of his practice, and even after her husband's passing, she worked in accounting at Loma Linda University School of Dentistry until late 2019. She exhibited loving devotion to her family, and was greatly invested in her son's academic and athletic achievements. She adored her many friends, and enjoyed being active in local church and political activities. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Christopher and Nicolette Blount, and grandkids Gwyneth and Logan, of Amherst, Massachusetts; her son and daughter-in-law Cameron and Silia Blount, and grandkids Julia and Alex, of Folsom, California; and her son and daughter-in-law Cassidy and Ana Blount, and grandkids Andy and Cassie, of Pasco, Washington. She is also survived by her older sister Judy Davis, of San Diego, California. Plans for a memorial service are currently pending, as the family waits for further lifting of restrictions of large gatherings. We celebrate the day we can see her again! Montecito Memorial Park and Mortuary 3520 E Washington St Colton, CA 92324 (909)825-3024





