|
|
03/09/1938 - 04/12/2020 Marcia Arroqui Pine, loving mother, sister and grandmother, passed away on April 12, 2020 in Redlands, CA at the age of 82. She was born on March 9, 1938 in Santa Barbara, Ca to Edward Arroqui and Florence Leivas Arroqui. She married the love of her life, Al Pine, in May of 1954 and they spent 48 adventurous years together. They raised their daughter Debbie and built their home in Redlands, Ca until Al retired, and they moved to Yucaipa, Ca for the remainder of their time together. Marcia remained in Yucaipa until her recent passing. She was a fun-loving person who loved auto racing and her grandchildren. Her and her husband traveled the country in their motor home following the race circuit and traveling the United States. Marcia was a homemaker and will always be remembered for making sure everyone around her was taken care of and thinking of herself last. She had a beautiful smile, a gentle soul and a warm spirit. Marcia was predeceased by her parents, husband Al who passed away in 2001 and her sister Barbara Arroqui While. Al and Marcia were members of the Eagle club for many years. Her later years were spent watching the races on TV and following the professional golf circuit. Marcia enjoyed mailing cards and letters to family and friends on birthdays and holidays and also just for correspondence and her mail will be missed by many. She is survived by her daughter Deborah Pine Hylkema and son-in-law Harry Hylkema of Redlands, sister Linda Ridenour Pfiffner and brother-in-law Pat Pfiffner of Lakeside, granddaughters, Shannon Ellsworth, and Jennifer Lentz, step-granddaughters Tami DuBois and Stephanie Rens, and 4 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. There will be no services at this time due to the covid-19.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Apr. 22, 2020