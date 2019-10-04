Home

MARCOS FONSECA Nov. 10, 1966 -Sept. 26, 2019 Marcos is survived by his wife Rayleen Fonseca, mother Paula, father Marcos, brothers Rick and Jesse, children Nicole, Markie, Paula & Leticia. Funeral services will be held at Divine Strength Church at 1650 S. E St., Ste. C, San Bernardino, CA 92408 on Wed., October 9, 2019 at 5pm. Burial is Thur. Oct. 10, 2019 at 10am at Divine Strength Church followed by internment at Rialto Park Cemetery at 200 N. Willow Ave., Rialto, CA 92376
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Oct. 4, 2019
