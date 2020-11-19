Sept. 20, 1929 - Nov. 11, 2020 Margaret Beatrice Martinez, 91, of Chino, CA, passed away on November 11, 2020. Margaret was born on September 20, 1929 in Pomona, California. After graduating from Pomona High School in 1948, she worked as a seamstress to Hollywood stars and soon after, she met and married Raymond V. Martinez of Cucamonga. They were married during a beautiful ceremony in 1952 at the Sacred Heart Church in Pomona, Ca. They moved to Chino soon afterwards. Her husband, Ray, was employed by the Chino Police Department and during his employment, Margaret was instrumental in creating the service oriented "Copper Bells" which was made up of the spouses of Chino PD officers. They provided many programs and services that helped the Chino community, many of which continue today. Margaret also provided childcare to many families of the Chino Police Department, which in turn, provided the opportunity for many women to enter the male dominated workforce. After the death of her husband in 1976, Margaret continued her love of education and was employed by Chino Valley Unified School District for 17 years at E.J Marshall Elementary as a teacher's aide. After her retirement, she loved spending her days volunteering at St. Margaret Mary's Parish and she found solace in attending BINGO and special programs and events at the Chino Senior Center. Margaret was a passionate gardener, master at card games and an incredible mother, grandmother and great grandmother. When she wasn't filling her home with warmth and kindness (and great food), she could be found in her lavish garden spreading beauty far and wide. From her roses and irises to the juiciest oranges in town, friends and family flocked to share in her knowledge and expertise. Margaret was predeceased by her husband Raymond Martinez and her daughter Belinda Lopez. She is survived by her son Bill Martinez, her son-in-law William (Mick) Lopez, her granddaughter Rachelle Lopez and her husband Jeremy and their children, Amelia, Owen and Grayson. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the City of Chino/Chino Cares Program. You can drop off donations at the Chino Senior Center or call them at 909-591-9836 for more information. There will be a viewing on Sunday, November 22nd at Funeraria de Angel from 2-5 (with the Rosary from 4-5p). A Mass will be held Monday, November 23rd at 9am at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church at 12686 Central Avenue, followed by interment at Bellevue Memorial Park at 1240 W. G St, Ontario, CA 91762. COVID safety precautions will be followed.





