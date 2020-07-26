Margaret (Maggie) Minjares 7/12/1939 - 7/9/2020 Margaret (Maggie) Minjares, 80, of San Bernardino, CA, passed away at home surrounded by family July 9, 2020. She was born in San Bernardino, CA on July 12, 1939. She married Leonard Minjares in 1956, they had 7 children & were married for 64 years. Maggie retired from the San Bernardino City Unified School District after 30+ years, the majority of years at Alessandro Elementary in San Bernardino. Maggie took great joy being involved in her children & grandchildren's lives as they were her pride & joy. Maggie is survived by her husband Leonard; her daughter, Diane Larson (Bruce); sons: Lenny (Cindy), Michael (Margaret), Jerry, Jimmy & Burt. She is also survived by her grandchildren Alycia, Jared, Virginia, Varick, Boaz, Cheyenne, Brandi, Isaac, Mya and great grandchild Lenae. Maggie was preceded in death by her parents & son George Minjares. Visitation: Private due to Covid-19. Burial: Montecito Memorial Park & Mortuary, 3520 E Washington St., Colton, CA at 2:30pm, all welcome.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store