Margaret Carolyn Wright Margaret, 83, passed away May 30, 2019 at Brightwater Senior Living in Highland. Margaret was born on February 23, 1936 in Loma Linda, CA to Henrietta and William "Henry" Cram, Jr. She spent her youth riding horses and farming with her father in the pioneer family citrus groves of East Highlands. After graduating from Redlands High School in 1953 she attended the University of Arizona to earn a degree in home economics. She met and married her husband of 60 years Arnold "Bud" Wright during college. After graduating they moved back to Highland where Margaret was an elementary school teacher for three years. She taught first grade baby boomers at Highland Pacific Elementary School. Margaret left her teaching career to take over the family business of citrus farming after the passing of her father. Margaret was a pivotal part of establishing the city of Highland due to her community involvement for most of her life. Her battles included the defeat of the Highland Green Belt and the location of the Mentone Dam which would have been detrimental to the city's development. The dam was placed at Seven Oaks instead of Mentone. She served as a charter member on the Highland Trails Committee for 35 years. Margaret held a seat for two years on the San Bernardino County Grand Jury. Margaret was the first woman elected to the San Bernardino Municipal Water District. She served 4 terms and had a role in distributing water to the Yucaipa area. During this tenure she also served on the Santa Ana Watershed Project Authority. Her service and recognition included the following: California Women for Agriculture, Alpha Phi Sorority, East Highland Citrus Association, Associate Director Gold Buckle Packing House, Daughter's of American Revolution, Kiwanis, Highland Chamber of Commerce, San Bernardino County Horseman's Association, Yucaipa Valley Riders, Highland Area Historical Society, Crafton Hills Conservancy, Andiamo Womens Club, and University of Redlands Town and Gown recipient. Margaret is survived by two children and three grandchildren. Her daughter Lisa lives in Highland with her husband Tim McComber and their two children Mitchel and Katelyn. Her son Bruce resides in San Francisco with his wife Kelly and daughter Eliza. Margaret's wit and smile will be greatly missed but she will be remembered for her love of family, horses, gardening and trout fishing. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. A memorial service will be held at the Immanuel Baptist Church chapel in Highland on June 28 at 10:00AM. In lieu of flowers please direct memorials to Yucaipa Equestrian Center checks made payable to Yucaipa Equestrian Center Dottie Potter Memorial Fund P.O. Box 802 Yucaipa, CA 92399 or City of Highland Trails attention Kim Stater checks made payable to City of Highland to benefit City Trails 27215 Base Line Highland, CA 92346.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on June 16, 2019