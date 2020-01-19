|
5/1319/31 - 12/24/2019 Marjorie Dalmeny-Tomkinson, 88, died after an extended illness on December 24, 2019. Marge is survived by two daughters, Sandi Tomkinson and Leslee Chovanec, her much-adored and only grandson, Andrew, as well as countless friends and many nieces & nephews. Marjorie lived her early life in San Dimas, CA & adult years in Pomona, Upland & La Verne. She enjoyed a 40 yr. career as an award-winning Service Rep for AAA. Marge, or Grammy, as she was fondly known, was active in church groups, Garden Friends & Bunco until a year before her death. Marge loved gardening, golfing, cooking & celebrating holidays. She especially enjoyed birthdays & Christmas so, it was fitting that she was called to heaven on Christmas Eve. We know she is celebrated in Heaven with siblings, family, and friends who went before her. She was an amazing mom, sister & friend, she will be very deeply missed!!! Yet her strength & inspiration will continue to be honored by all who knew & loved her A Celebration of Life is planned for January 25, 2-4pm at 4095 Fruit St. across from Space #820, La Verne, Ca 91750.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Jan. 19, 2020