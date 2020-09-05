1/
Margie Lee Pellum
September 12, 1925 - August 25, 2020 Our beloved mother passed away peacefully at home in San Bernardino, CA just weeks shy of her 95th birthday. A former longtime Fontana, CA resident, she leaves behind to cherish her memory her sons Thomas, Frederick, and Donald Christian, as well as six grandchildren, four great grandchildren, two sisters, and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing is Tuesday, September 8th from 2:00-5:00 PM at McKay's Family Mortuary in Fontana, CA.


Published in San Bernardino County Sun on Sep. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
McKay's Family Mortuary
16918 Baseline Ave
Fontana, CA 92336
(909) 822-9595
