MARIA SALLY CONTRERAS Age 85, entered eternal life on Sunday, May 19, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. Maria was preceded by her husband Diego, parents Refugio and Marcos Carlos; and siblings Mary Gutierrez, Robert, Alfonso, Pete and Henry Carlos. She is survived by her sisters Ruth (Ralph) Medina, Margarita Rodriguez of Colton and brother Ralph (Toni) Carlos of Rialto. She also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews and family members who loved her dearly. Maria was born in Colton in 1934 and lived there her entire life. She was a devout member of San Salvador Church where she served various ministries along with her husband Diego. Maria worked for a number of years at Buenos Dias Tortillas and was greatly known for her delicious tamales and homemade burritos. She loved to cook and share her recipes with her family. She will be greatly missed by all who shared those special moments with her. A Celebration of life will be held at San Salvador Catholic Church at 178 West K St., Colton, CA on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 12 p.m. with Rosary at 12:30 p.m. and Mass at 1:00 p.m. Interment will occur immediately following at Montecitos Memorial Park and Mortuary at 3520 E. Washington St., Colton, CA 92324.