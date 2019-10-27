|
|
October 28, 1942 - October 04, 2019 Maria M. Luna, passed away at her home in Bloomington, CA, surrounded by her family. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She was born in Texas. She later moved to Colton, CA, where she graduated from Colton High School. She was employed by Lockheed Martin Aircraft for many years until her retirement. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Rudy; daughters Lisa, Veronica, Tanisha and Marisa; two grandsons Kieran and Rowan; two brothers Baldomero (Lala) Mendoza, John (Camila) Mendoza and many nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed by her family and those who knew her. A funeral mass will be held on October 29, 2019, at Immaculate Conception Church in Colton, CA at 11:00am. A rosary will proceed the mass at 10:30am. A reception will be held after the mass at The Knights of Columbus Hall in Colton from 12:00pm to 3:00pm. Montecito Memorial Park and Mortuary (909) 825-3024
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Oct. 27, 2019