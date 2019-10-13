Home

Maria Vidargar Bolding

Maria Vidargar Bolding Obituary
Maria Vidargar Bolding Aug. 18, 1923 ~ Sept. 27, 2019 Maria passed into the arms of her heavenly Father at home in her beloved Laguna Beach. For many years she was the proud owner of Maria's Dress Shop in Rialto. Her personal service made every customer feel special. She married Richard Bolding in 1974. Their love was an inspiration to all. Maria was uniquely strong, generous, supportive, inspirational and loving. She will be deeply missed by her daughters and grandchildren. Thea Maria Felkel, Annett Welch (Bob), Brian Bradley (deceased). Grandchildren Jesse Bradley, Sabra Fewell, Kenny Felkel, Nicolle Welch. Services are pending.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Oct. 13, 2019
