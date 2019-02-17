|
MARIAN ALTHEA (Kramer) MICHAEL
Marian was called home to be with the Lord at the age of 94 in her Alta Loma home on January 30, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was the the epitome of Love. A lifelong resident of the Inland Empire, she was born in Ontario and graduated from Chaffey High School in 1942. On New Years Eve 1942, Marian married Lloyd, the love of her life, and they enjoyed over 70 years together, raising their children in Alta Loma. She worked as an Administrative Secretary at Alta Loma High School for 20 years. She was very active and a devoted member of The United Methodist Church of Rancho Cucamonga. Marian was an active member of the community, enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, traveling, volunteering, and served as a role model for service to others. She volunteered over 7500 hours at San Antonio Regional Hospital, as well as serving as a Traveler's Aide at ONT. She is survived by her 4 children: Dennis (Gina) Michael, Marianne (Ed) Quinn, Anita (Michael) Schroeder, Virginia (Keith) Jones; 8 grandchildren: Jennifer Irons & Chad (Ana) Michael; Rachael (Tyler) Boyd & Jenna Schroeder; Emily & John Quinn; Alysia & Allison Jones; 7 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild. Memorial contributions may be made to: The United Methodist Church of Cucamonga, 7690 Archibald Ave., Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730 or San Antonio Regional Hospital Foundation, 999 San Bernardino Rd. Upland, CA 91786. Services will be held at Stone Funeral Home located at 355 E. 9th St. Upland, CA. March 2, 2019 at 11AM. Please visit: StoneFuneralHomeUpland.com
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Feb. 17, 2019