October 20, 1936 - June 6, 2019 Born in Omaha, Nebraska, Marian moved to Compton, California when she was very young. It was there that she met her husband, John Jones, and began a family that they raised in Arrowbear Lake, California. Being a thrill seeker, Marian was known for toodling around on her Honda 90 (WITHOUT A HELMET!), sky diving, hot air balloon rides and water skiing. The zip-line was her next bucket list item. She was addicted to quilting, sewing and knitting and tremendously enjoyed singing, dancing and misbehaving with friends. She was a past member and 'gangette' in the Over The Hill Gang car club. Marian is survived by her sons, John David and Allen Arthur, and her daughter, Vickie Marie Jones. She was preceded in death by her husband of over 50 years, John A. Jones, and her brother, James Huff. She is also survived by her sister, Sandra Odom. She leaves behind many, many more family members and friends including nine grandchildren (Clare, Audrey, Jessica, Chad, Taylor Trevor, Tucker, Hannah, Hailey) and nine great grandchildren (Hailey, Allison, Ava, Owen, Cooper, Margot, Luke, Nick, Bennett). She will be greatly missed. Services at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Yucaipa on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. There will be a gathering for friends and family following the service at 34717 Elmwood Ln., Yucaipa, Ca. 92399.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on June 14, 2019