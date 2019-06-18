|
MARIAN KLEFSTAD Marian Klefstad was born in Tacoma, Washington and raised her family in San Diego, CA and San Bernardino, CA. She was married to Dr. Raymond Klefstad for 52 years and became widowed in 2001. She moved to California City to live with her daughter and passed away on June 10, 2019 from metastatic cancer. She was a teacher and artist. All who knew her loved her right away. She was very kind and generous. Marian is survived by her two children Kristin Blatt and Raymond Klefstad. She also has four grandchildren Ryan, Keith, and Jennifer Hines and Hunter Klefstad. A Memorial for her will be at First Presbyterian Church Chapel in San Bernardino on "D" Street at 10:00 am on Saturday, June 22, 2019. Reception follows at the church. In lieu of flowers please donate to the or First Presbyterian Church or .
Published in San Bernardino Sun on June 18, 2019