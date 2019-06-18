Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Marian Klefstad
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marian Klefstad

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Marian Klefstad Obituary
MARIAN KLEFSTAD Marian Klefstad was born in Tacoma, Washington and raised her family in San Diego, CA and San Bernardino, CA. She was married to Dr. Raymond Klefstad for 52 years and became widowed in 2001. She moved to California City to live with her daughter and passed away on June 10, 2019 from metastatic cancer. She was a teacher and artist. All who knew her loved her right away. She was very kind and generous. Marian is survived by her two children Kristin Blatt and Raymond Klefstad. She also has four grandchildren Ryan, Keith, and Jennifer Hines and Hunter Klefstad. A Memorial for her will be at First Presbyterian Church Chapel in San Bernardino on "D" Street at 10:00 am on Saturday, June 22, 2019. Reception follows at the church. In lieu of flowers please donate to the or First Presbyterian Church or .
Published in San Bernardino Sun on June 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.