|
|
8/15/1933 - 1/29/2020 Marianne Della Marna (n‚e Rendulich) passed away from complications of Alzheimer's at 86 years of age. She is lovingly remembered by her children: Anthony (Lisa), Loren (Jodi), Rob (Heidi), and grandchildren: Eric and Anna, her step grandson Jeremy Schulz, and Craig Priest - one of the many children she and her husband Antonio fostered in their home. She also leaves behind her sister Florence Burger and extended family. Born in Duluth, Minnesota on August 15, 1933 and subsequently graduated from Denfeld High. Education was important so she went on to attain a Bachelors Degree and a Masters Degree, in Political Science. She worked for over twenty years as a school teacher. She volunteered as a probation officer, as a member of the grand jury, as an ombudsman advocating for the elderly and enjoyed spending time with her family. Her ashes will be interred at the Riverside National Cemetery, in California alongside Antonio, her husband of 62 years. In lieu of flowers please donate to the or the Humane Society.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Feb. 16, 2020