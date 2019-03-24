MARIE ARMIDA GARCIA Marie Armida Garcia passed away March 8, 2019 at the age of 82. Marie is survived by her loving husband Ralph Garcia Jr of 49 years. They married on March 8, 1970 in Las Vegas, NV. Marie will forever be remembered by her two sisters Stella Garcia of San Bernardino, CA, and Ruth Metzger of Eugene, OR. Two sons Michael W Morris, and Charles A Morris both of Powell, TN. Her grandchildren Jerry D Morris of Round Rock, TX. Micheal W Morris Jr of Las Vegas, NV. Reina D Morris of San Bernardino, CA. Charles A Morris Jr of Powell, TN. Two great grandchildren Jerry A Ramirez, and Parker Morris. Marie was born on May 13, 1936 in the city of San Bernardino, CA. Where she attended school and worked at St. Bernardine Medical Center until she retired. Marie will always be remembered as one to enjoy spending time with family, and friends. Dancing with her husband Ralph, and taking trips to Las Vegas, NV. Where she visited with family, and went casino hopping. Visitation will be held at Mt. View Mortuary, 570 E. Highland Ave, San Bernardino, CA 92404 on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 between 10:00AM and 12:00PM, Funeral Service at 12:00, with Committal service to follow at Mt. View Cemetery. Published in San Bernardino Sun on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary