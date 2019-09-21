|
MARIE COOPER Age 91, passed away Sept 15, 2019 in San Bernardino, California. Born in Roubaix Nord, France. A beloved wife of nearly 63 years to Ronald, mother of Veronique, John, Jacques, and Julien, grandmother (Memee) to Henri, Melissa, Sarah, Jean-Pierre, Renee, Jaqueline, Jaidyn, and Declan, great-grandmother (Grand Memee) to Anise, Matisse, Madeleine, and Illya, sister-in-law, mother-in-law, aunt, and friend to many. She was preceded in death by her parents, Marie & Rene, aunts and uncle, Marceline, Adolfine, Margarette, Jean, and Lucett, sister, Renee, and her son Jacques. For those who knew her, she was a formidable woman with incredible amounts of love for her husband and children. She always cared for the people around her; had an extreme zest for life and loved a party (no matter how big or small). She was a lover of the arts, especially the symphony and the opera. She had season tickets and had all her children play piano and other instruments. Marie loved flowers, especially roses. She also collected music boxes and turtles of all sizes and shapes. She survived WWII as a little girl and young teenager in Paris, France. She loved to travel the world and managed to see quite a bit of it. Although the beautiful light she shined upon us while she was here is now extinguished in this world; it is captured and shall forever be alive in our hearts. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. (Rosary at 7 p.m.) at Bobbitt Memorial Chapel, 1299 E. Highland Ave., San Bernardino, CA. Mass of the Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019 at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church, 796 West 48th St., San Bernardino, CA. Interment to follow at Riverside National Cemetery, 22495 Van Buren Blvd., Riverside, CA 92518. Following the interment, there will be a Reception at 2 p.m. at Bobbitt Memorial Chapel. Online condolences may be left at www.bobbittchapel.com.
Published in San Bernardino Sun from Sept. 21 to Sept. 22, 2019