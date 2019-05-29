|
MARIE ELAINE MCLAUGHLIN July 3, 1942 - May 19, 2019 Marie passed away peacefully after a brief battle with stage four lung cancer surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by: her sister, Yvonne Dawes of San Bernardino; her three children and their spouses Scott & Leslie McLaughlin of Riverside, Ca; Todd & Robin McLaughlin of Seattle, Wa; and Heather (McLaughlin) & Gerald Stanton of Franktown, Co.; fourteen grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. The viewing will be held at Weaver Mortuary, on Sunday, June 2 from 4-8pm located at 1177 Beaumont Ave in Beaumont, Ca. The funeral service will be held on Monday, June 3 at 11:30am at Weaver Mortuary. The family will host a remembrance reception following from 1-4 pm at Morongo Golf Club at Tukwet Canyon, Beaumont Ca. In lieu of flowers please send memorial donations for cancer research to FredHutch.org/donate.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on May 29, 2019