Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
1:30 PM
Saratoga Federated Church
20390 Park Place
Saratoga, CA
Marie (Montgomery) Osborne


Marie (Montgomery) Osborne Obituary
Marie (Montgomery) Osborne Dec. 1923 - Feb. 2019 Marie Winnifred Farnsworth was born in Hemet, CA, graduated from Tustin High School, and University of Redlands. She married Richard (Dick) Montgomery, who was in the Navy V-12 program at U of R. They lived in Redlands for about 15 years and had two children, Richard and Susan. The family moved to Saratoga CA in 1961. A memorial service will take place on Saturday, April 6, at 1:30 pm. at Saratoga Federated Church, Saratoga CA.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Mar. 23, 2019
