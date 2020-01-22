|
June 6, 1945 - January 15, 2020 Marie "Terry" Theresa Stover, 74, of San Bernardino, CA, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at St. Bernardine Medical Center. Marie was born on June 6, 1945 in San Bernardino to Laureano & Victoria Aldama. She married Gerald W. Stover on February 24, 1968 and together they raised their five children. Survivors include her children, Roger Stover of Hollywood, Michael & Melissa Stover of Highland, Jeffery & Brenda Stover of Hesperia, Victoria Hall of Highland, Christopher & Karen Stover of Puyallup, WA; her grandchildren, Amie, Syrus, Xavier, Adam, Scarlett, and Salem; her siblings, Maria Aldama of San Bernardino, Juana "Jenny" Alarid of San Bernardino, and Laureano "Larry" Aldama Jr. of Fontana; long time companion, Phillip Ybarra of San Bernardino; as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends, all of whom she loved dearly. Marie was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Phyllis Munoz of San Bernardino; and her beloved grandson, Gerald Stover. Marie was fiercely independent, extremely loving and kind. She was a woman of faith and the epitome of humility. Marie will be dearly missed by all whose life she graced. Services will be held Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Mark B. Shaw Funeral Home, located at 1525 N. Waterman Avenue, San Bernardino, CA. Viewing, Rosary, and Mass shall begin at 10:00 a.m.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Jan. 22, 2020