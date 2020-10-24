Marillyn Scholl

August 19, 1933 - October 18, 2020 Marillyn Dove (Bassham) Scholl was born August 19, 1933 in Fort Smith, Arkansas, to Ruth and Howard P. Bassham. Her childhood years were spent in Ft Smith and Little Rock, AR. Marillyn attended the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville and lived in Dallas, TX before moving to Claremont, CA in 1961. She moved to Alta Loma, CA in 1967 where she lived until 2017. She was a resident of Claremont Manor in Claremont CA for the last three years. A successful real estate agent in the Inland Empire, her career spanned over 30 years. She was involved in Assistance League Foothill Communities for more than four decades. She had an enduring love of classical music and enjoyed attending opera, symphony, and theatre performances. She is survived by her brother, Howard Bassham (Judith d) of Rancho Santa Fe, CA; five children, Terri Pontzious (Jim d) of San Diego; Diane Thompson (Gary) of Tigard, OR; Vicki Skinner (Robert) of Rancho Cucamonga; Jon (Karen Best) of McKinney, TX; and H. Scott of Loma Linda; 12 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was pre-deceased by her sister, Carollyn Guidry, of Dallas, TX. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Marillyn's memory to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.





