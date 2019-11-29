|
|
May 11, 1913 - November 23, 2019 In loving memory of Marion I Koester who went to be with the Lord on November 23, 2019. Preceded in death by her husband Earl, son Jerry, and daughter Joann. Survived by daughter Jean, grandson Russell, and grandaughter Jacquelene. Marion was employed by W. T. Grant Company in Colton, CA for over 20 years until she retired. She was a member of the Colton Woman's Club for 40 years. Marion was a member of the Colton Methodist Church for 60 years, and belonged to the Quilters group, also the Grand Terrace Quilters. Mother enjoyed sewing 600 doll quilts for Santa Clause Inc. for their annual Childrens' Christmas gift give away. Marion was filled with compassion, grace, spirit, love and kindness. She was devoted to her family and friends. Many thanks to all of the kind staff at Ramada Ranch in Yucaipa, CA for caring for my beloved mother with such kindness and respect. Services will be held on December 3, 2019 at Montecito Memorial Park. The funeral will be at 2:00 in the CYPRESS chapel at the intersection of Waterman and Washington St., in Colton. Montecito Memorial Park, 3520 E. Washington St, Colton. Services to be held in the Cypress Chapel at the intersection of Waterman and Washington St., Colton.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Nov. 29, 2019