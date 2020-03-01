San Bernardino County Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bobbitt Memorial Chapel
1299 E. Highland Avenue
San Bernardino, CA 92404
(909) 882-3761
Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie Owens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie A. Owens

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARJORIE A. OWENS Age 88, passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020. Marjorie was born July 12, 1931 in San Bernardino, California to the late Virgil Fred and Nita Blanche Fulton. Marjorie was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of San Bernardino. She was a retired Administrative Secretary for the Post Master for the United States Postal Service. Marjorie loved being with her husband Paul, visiting friends and relatives, and walking with friends around the neighborhood. Marjorie is survived by her brother, Virgil Frank Fulton, cousins, nephews, and nieces. In addition to her parents, Marjorie was preceded in death by her husband, Paul, and two daughters, Susan and Sandra. Funeral services will be conducted at 10:00am on Friday, March 6, 2020 at Bobbitt Memorial Chapel, 1299 E. Highland Ave., San Bernardino, CA 92404. Burial will follow at 11:30am at Mt. View Cemetery in San Bernardino. Viewing will be held March 6, 2020 just prior to the funeral service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of San Bernardino, 1900 North D Street, San Bernardino, CA 92405.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marjorie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bobbitt Memorial Chapel
Download Now