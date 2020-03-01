|
MARJORIE A. OWENS Age 88, passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020. Marjorie was born July 12, 1931 in San Bernardino, California to the late Virgil Fred and Nita Blanche Fulton. Marjorie was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of San Bernardino. She was a retired Administrative Secretary for the Post Master for the United States Postal Service. Marjorie loved being with her husband Paul, visiting friends and relatives, and walking with friends around the neighborhood. Marjorie is survived by her brother, Virgil Frank Fulton, cousins, nephews, and nieces. In addition to her parents, Marjorie was preceded in death by her husband, Paul, and two daughters, Susan and Sandra. Funeral services will be conducted at 10:00am on Friday, March 6, 2020 at Bobbitt Memorial Chapel, 1299 E. Highland Ave., San Bernardino, CA 92404. Burial will follow at 11:30am at Mt. View Cemetery in San Bernardino. Viewing will be held March 6, 2020 just prior to the funeral service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of San Bernardino, 1900 North D Street, San Bernardino, CA 92405.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Mar. 1, 2020