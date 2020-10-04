Dec. 19, 1938 - Sept. 29, 2020 Marlene Renda, 81, of Montclair, CA, passed away September 29. Marlene was born in Des Moines, Iowa, on December 19, 1938 to Obert and Mabel Weeks. She married Ray Renda in April of 1958. They moved to California in 1963 where they raised five children: Teresa (Dennis) Carlson, Renee (Ken) Kelch, Kathryn (Joe) Silva, Christine (Matt) Tedder, and Ramon Renda. Marlene was blessed with 14 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Marlene was most happy when surrounded by her loving family. From 1970 to 2000 Marlene worked as an instructional aide and bilingual aide in the Ontario-Montclair School District at Monte Vista, Lehigh, and Mariposa elementary schools. An outdoor funeral mass will be held at St. Madeleine Catholic Church, 931 E. Kingsley, Pomona, on Monday, October 12 at 10:00 a.m., and a Rosary will be held on Sunday, October 11 at 5:00 p.m. also at St. Madeleine. Donations are welcome to be made in Marlene's name to St. Madeleine Catholic Church.





