October 29, 1963 - May 17, 2020 Marlene Ruth O'Connell, 56, passed away at 4:30 a.m., Sunday, May 17, 2020, at a hospice facility in Bakersfield. She took her last breath comforted in her mother's arms. Marlene was born on October 29, 1963, in Upland, California. She attended Chaffey High School and Chaffey Community College. Marlene lived the majority of her life in the Inland Empire and owned a home in Fontana. She served proudly and honorably in the United States Air Force for four years where she worked as an Air Traffic Controller in the Seattle/Tacoma area. She is survived by her mother, Dora Pereyra Good, Niland; her sister, Eileen Ella O'Connell, Riverside; two nieces, Alyssa and Lauren Owens and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by her step-father, Gale Good; father, Edward O'Connell; and grandparents, Juventino and Ella Pereyra. She was most recently preceded in death by her dear cousin, Lori Campos, who passed away at 57 in July 2019. Marlene loved animals and adopted several pets throughout her life. Marlene loved the beauty of the outdoors. She was an avid fly fisher. Marlene loved driving her Mustang and riding her motorcycle. She was loved by so many who will remember her as a rambunctious tomboy and beautiful young woman. Her mother used to quote the lyrics from the "The Sound of Music" that the nuns sang to describe Maria. They perfectly described Marlene, 'How do you hold a moonbeam in your hand?... How do you keep a wave upon the sand?' Marlene had a beautiful smile and a ready laugh that she shared with all. She will be dearly missed. Family and close friends will be notified of future plans for a gathering of remembrance or service for Marlene. We are unable to make plans now due to COVID-19.





