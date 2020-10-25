Martha Lucy (Wolinski) Duke 2/16/1924 - 10/10/2020 Martha Duke, age 96, died on October 10 in Rancho Cucamonga. She will be remembered for her constant and passionate dedication to her church, her family, and her community. She was born on February 16, 1924, in Fayette County, Pennsylvania. She married Francis James Duke in Palo Alto, California, in 1947. They settled in Norwalk, later moving to Rancho Cucamonga. Martha is survived by their seven children: daughters Jody K. (Skip) Sanchez of Minneapolis and Jennifer of Long Beach; and sons: John K. (Darien) of Richmond, Virginia; Jim S. (Gladys) of Rancho Cucamonga; Joe R. of Wildomar; Jeff R. of Long Beach; and Jack E. of Buena Park. She is also survived by nine grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews, who all miss her dearly. She was laid to rest near her mother in All Souls Cemetery of Long Beach. In lieu of flowers, please direct contributions in her memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
(https://www.stjude.org/donate/
). Lada's Cucamonga Mortuary