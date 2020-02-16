San Bernardino County Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bobbitt Memorial Chapel
1299 E. Highland Avenue
San Bernardino, CA 92404
(909) 882-3761
Resources
More Obituaries for Marvin Cram
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marvin L. Cram

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARVIN L. CRAM Marvin L. Cram, a longtime resident of San Bernardino, CA, passed away on February 8, 2020 at the age of 94. Marvin served in the United States Air Force for 22 years. He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends. He is survived by his wife Luann, along with his children Michael, Eugene, Leslie, and Laura. Visitation will be held at 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Bobbitt Memorial Chapel, 1299 E. Highland Ave., San Bernardino, CA 92404. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at St. John's Episcopal Church, 1407 N. Arrowhead Ave., San Bernardino, CA. A committal service, with full military honors, will follow at 12:30 p.m. at Riverside National Cemetery, 22495 Van Buren Blvd., Riverside, CA. To leave an on line condolence for Marvin, please visit www.bobbittchapel.com
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marvin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bobbitt Memorial Chapel
Download Now