MARVIN L. CRAM Marvin L. Cram, a longtime resident of San Bernardino, CA, passed away on February 8, 2020 at the age of 94. Marvin served in the United States Air Force for 22 years. He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends. He is survived by his wife Luann, along with his children Michael, Eugene, Leslie, and Laura. Visitation will be held at 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Bobbitt Memorial Chapel, 1299 E. Highland Ave., San Bernardino, CA 92404. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at St. John's Episcopal Church, 1407 N. Arrowhead Ave., San Bernardino, CA. A committal service, with full military honors, will follow at 12:30 p.m. at Riverside National Cemetery, 22495 Van Buren Blvd., Riverside, CA. To leave an on line condolence for Marvin, please visit www.bobbittchapel.com
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Feb. 16, 2020