March 11, 1923 - March 29, 2020 Mary Ann Radocinski passed away peacefully at home in Rancho Santa Margarita, California on March 29, 2020 at the age of 97. She was born on March 11, 1923 to John and Mary (Sohovich) Krivi in Mount Olive, Illinois. Following her graduation from Mount Olive Community High School in 1940, Mary Ann moved to Gary, Indiana where she met Frank Radocinski. Mary Ann and Frank were married in 1946 and several years later, with a now growing family, they relocated to Southern California to raise their ten children. As her children grew older, Mary Ann found time for a career in medical records administration. She retired in 1989 after almost 18 years with the Department of Developmental Services in Pomona, California. With grown children and a completed career, Mary Ann finally had time to relax. She enjoyed craft classes and spent her free time crocheting, quilting, and sewing, all the while creating treasured mementos for her children and grandchildren. Mary Ann had a strong Catholic faith and a tireless devotion to her large family. She loved birds and studied stories of angels and miracles. Mary Ann was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Frank. She is survived by her ten children, Allan, Frances, Robert, Judy (Chris) Reis, Dorothy Schmitzer, Mary (Bob) DeBolt, Laura (Marco) Furlan, Nancy (Dave) Dickerson, Tina (Roger) Hall and Rita (Kent) Sobin; seventeen grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul. Arrangements by Eternal Valley Memorial Park Mortuary, Newhall, California.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Apr. 2, 2020