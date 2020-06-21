August 10, 1931 - June 7, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce Mom's passing on June 7, 2020. Mary Ann was born to Belgian immigrants in Waukegan, Illinois on August 10, 1931. Mom was an extraordinary woman. Her family had a decent home with enough room for a large garden. But paying the tuition to become a nurse was tough. Mom managed it though and became a Registered Nurse. She married George in 1952. Then, while working as a nurse in a Waukegan hospital, she had her son, David. Two years later, while working as a nurse in a Madison, Wisconsin hospital, Mom had her daughter Jill. At the time of Jill's birth, Mom's husband George was studying Electrical Engineering at UW-Madison. George was a veteran of the Korean War. He used his veteran's benefits to help pay for his education. But those benefits did not stretch far enough. So, to pay the bills, Mom continued working full-time at the hospital, on the graveyard shift. Financially, those were very tough years. Mom said she had "one-hundred recipes that used hamburger." Four years later, Dad graduated from UW-Madison. After graduation, he was quickly hired by Delco Electronics near South Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Mom and Dad were a great team. They bought a small home, less than a mile away from Dad's work at Delco, and prospered. In 1977, Dad was offered a great job in California. He accepted the job, and all four of us Shwaikos moved to the picturesque town of Claremont in January of 1977. Mom loved California and flourished there. She played tennis and golf and took long hikes near the mountains every week. Best of all, Mom found her great friend Ginger. Every Saturday, Mom and Ginger would rise early to go out to garage sales. Their friendship lasted to the very end. George had died a month before Mom passed. They were married for sixty-seven years. They are survived by their son David (Janna) and their daughter Jill (Rudy.) They have three grandchildren - Sam, Jenna, and Jodie.





