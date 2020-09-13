08/17/1926 - 08/19/2020 Mary Burgess passed away on August 19, 2020, two days after her 94th birthday. Mary was born in San Bernardino, CA and was a lifelong resident of that city. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert "Bob" Burgess in 2013. She is survived by her sons, Paul Burgess and wife Roberta, Donald Burgess and wife Robin, 6 grandchildren (Amanda, Peter, Elizabeth, Joseph, Jonathan, Jennifer) and 2 great-grand children (Ava and Gordon). Mary graduated from San Bernardino High School. Mary met her husband, Bob, when she was 15 years old as he was hitchhiking to church. He was in the military at the time and was deployed to the Philipines during WWII. They were married 2 years later in Nov. 1947. Mary worked for Santa Fe Railroad for 13 years as a billing and shipping supervisor. She was a loving and devoted wife and mother. She was deeply involved in her family's activities. She was a talented artist with a passion for painting. She loved RV traveling with family & friends, camping and fishing at Mammoth Lakes CA. She loved God and would ask you "Do you know my Jesus?" She loved her church family at Redlands Church of Christ and Eastside Redlands Christian Church. We love you Mary, Mom, and Nana. Funeral and cemetery services wil be held at Riverside National Cemetery, September 25th at 11:30 am.





