Mary Elizabeth "Mike" Wegener April 19,1939 - August 13, 2020 Mike finally found peace on August 13, 2020 after a life long battle with schizophrenia and Parkinson's Disease. She was born April 19, 1939 in Valparaiso, Indiana, to John Robert "Jack" and Mary Elizabeth "Betty" McNay. In 1952 the family moved to California. Mike attended Chaffey High School and graduated in 1956. In 1958 she married Alfred Carl "Al" Wegener. Mike and Al were Junior members of Red Hill Country Club in the 60s. Mike was also a member of The Assistance League and of National Charity League for many years. She attended Chaffey and Pitzer College, loved art, and was a very good artist in her own right. Mike was preceded in death by her son John, husband Al, and parents Jack and Betty. She leaves behind her sisters Patricia (David) Valentine and Kathleen McNay, her daughter Michelle (Tom) Lindley, grandson Jason (Hailey) Lindley, granddaughter Samantha (Kyle) Hull, 3 beautiful great-grandchildren, and niece and nephews. Service and interment will be private. Forest Lawn, Covina





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store