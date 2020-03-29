|
Mary Elizabeth Bruno went to be with our Lord on March 22, 2020 at the age of 98. Born in Jellico, TN, she was a resident of Highland, CA. She was a beloved wife, mother and grandmother. She was predeceased by her adoring husband Henry "Hank" Bruno. Her memory lives on in the hearts of her daughters Patricia Losberg of Maui, HI, Gloria Coleman and husband Starr of Boise, ID, Jane Kirkner and husband Danny of San Bernardino, CA, and Christina Fogarty of Grand Terrace, CA; her grandchildren Gus Coleman, Broeck Coleman, Stacey Coleman, Stephen Kirkner, Erin Bitonti, and Joseph Fogarty; her great grandchildren Connar, Brenden, Jack, Audrey, and Hank and great great grandchild Addie. Those who knew and loved her were truly blessed by her spirit. May the Lord hold her in the palm of his hand until we are together again. She will be laid to rest at Montecito Memorial Park.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Mar. 29, 2020