January 16, 1932 - April 19, 2019 Mary Elline Hodson, 87, of Redlands, passed away on Saturday April 19, 2019 peacefully. Mary was born January 16, 1932, in Enid, Oklahoma to Earnest and Ethel Stevens. She is preceded in death by Earnest and Ethel Stevens, her father and mother, her stepfather, Thomas Hodson Sr., brother, Paul Marlin Stevens, sister, Pauline Bangle-Miele, and step brothers Thomas Hodson Jr, Robert Hodson, and Albert Hodson. Mary's husband of 62 years Herbert Roy Hodson passed on December 18, 2013. Mary graduated from Trona High School in 1949, San Bernardino Valley College in 1959 (Associate Arts), University of California, Riverside in 1962 (Bachelor of Arts), University of Redlands in 1967 (Master of Arts Teaching), Kensington University, Glendale (Doctorate in Education) 1970. She also attended graduate and extension schools at various times that included California State University, San Bernardino, La Verne College, and Goddard College. She also held a life time teaching and counseling credential. Mary worked as a clerk typist for both the County of San Bernardino and the State of California between 1952 and 1956. In 1963, she began her teaching career in Corona and in 1964 moved to the Rialto Unified School District where she ultimately retired from Eisenhower High School, as a counselor. Aside from her career in education, Mary enjoyed real estate investing and traveling with her husband Herb. She was both a successful business woman and a well-traveled adventurer. Mary is survived by her daughter Kathryn and her husband Rick Stapleton. Grandchildren: Jason and his wife Jennifer Stapleton, Jenee and her husband Thad Laferriere, great grandchildren Adler and Paylee Laferriere, her sister Beverly Russell, as well as numerous nephews and nieces. Graveside services will be held at Green Acres Memorial Park, 11715 Cedar Avenue, Bloomington, California 92316 on Wednesday May 1, 2019 at 10:00 AM.