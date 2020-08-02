Mary Ellis

Beloved wife and mother, Mary A. Ellis, 86, of Beaumont, CA, passed away on July 27, 2020, due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19). She will be greatly missed. Mary was born in Mobile, AL, grew up in El Paso, TX and came to San Bernardino, CA in 1963. After being widowed in 1992, she married Bob Ellis in 1995 and moved to Beaumont in 2003. Mary was employed by California State University San Bernardino in the School of Social and Behavioral Sciences even before the campus was completed. After over 30 years of employment, she retired in 1995 and was celebrated as the longest-serving employee of the University at that time. Mary found her career to be rich and rewarding, filled with delightful students, staff and faculty. She made many close friends at Cal State. In retirement, Mary and Bob enjoyed years of travel both in the United States and throughout Europe, Australia and New Zealand. She and Bob were avid RVers and loved traveling throughout America. In addition to travel, Mary was actively involved in several organizations including PEO, Childhelp and Catholic Daughters of America. She loved to garden, play bridge, and host dinners for family and friends. She was a life-long Catholic and was devoted to her faith. Most of all, Mary loved her family and leaves behind her devoted Bob, her loving children Joseph Shepard (Betty) of Avila Beach, CA; Mary Lynn Sexton (Randy) of Seneca, SC; Timothy Shepard (Renetia) of Phillips Ranch, CA; Richard Williams (Kellie) of Seneca, SC; Bob's children Mark Ellis (Renee) of Highland, CA and Karyn Emeterom (Uche) of San Francisco, CA; along with seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren (with one on the way!). Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Cecil and Imelda Pruitt, her brother Paul Pruitt, and her sister Doris Hudson. Memorial contributions may be made to Mary's favorite charity, St. Jude Hospital (stjude.org
) The Mass of the Resurrection will be scheduled for a later date.